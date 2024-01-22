LafargeHolcim Morocco inaugurates Sustainable Construction Lab

LafargeHolcim Morocco has inaugurated its sustainable Construction Lab (SCL), its research and innovation centre, in the presence of several personalities from the construction sector.

With an indoor and outdoor space, the showroom aims to present in an innovative and attractive way the latest products and construction solutions developed by LafargeHolcim Morocco and its partners. This will allow visitors to enjoy an immersive experience and to project themselves into the diversity of applications of the products and solutions offered by LafargeHolcim Morocco and its Innovation and Development Center (SCL), says the company.

Built on an area of 4000m2 and with a team of multidisciplinary experts, the Sustainable Construction Lab occupies a central position in LafargeHolcim Morocco's innovative strategy by playing a key role in the development of high value-added products. The SCL also fulfils a variety of missions, ranging from creating innovative solutions tailored to market needs to establishing partnerships with higher education institutions, universities, start-ups and professionals in the construction sector.

