Iranian cement market expands 11% in 2023

22 January 2024

Iranian cement consumption increased by seven per cent YoY to 5.51Mt in December 2023, according to the Iranian cement association. This follows a 54.8 per cent increase in November 2023 when demand reached 6.61Mt from a low 4.27Mt in November 2022.



Clinker production slipped by 0.6 per cent YoY to 6.25Mt, but cement output increased by 10.6 per cent YoY to 6.18Mt in December 2023. Clinker production had edged up 4.8 per cent YoY to 6.96Mt in November 2023 while cement production was up 11.7 per cent YoY to 6.41Mt.



The country’s cement producers exported 0.461Mt of cement, up 20.5 per cent YoY, but clinker exports fell by 15.2 per cent YoY to 0.788Mt. In November 2023 cement exports had increased 17.8 per cent YoY to 0.53Mt, but clinker exports had fallen 42.1 per cent YoY to 0.7Mt.



Full-year 2023

In 2023 Iran’s cement market expanded by 10.9 per cent YoY to 66.6Mt.



Cement output from domestic cement producers increased by 9.6 per cent YoY to 69.31Mt, but clinker production edged up by just 0.6Mt to 74.86Mt.



In terms of export volumes, 4.988Mt of cement was exported, up 18.6 per cent YoY, while clinker exports declined by 15.5 per cent YoY to 8.889Mt.

