Heidelberg Materials launches evoBuild

31 January 2024

Heidelberg Materials has introduced a new global product brand, evoBuild, for low-carbon and circular products. evoBuild products are characterised by their clear sustainability credentials, and each product must meet strict requirements to become part of the range. As the first company in the heavy building materials industry, Heidelberg Materials is using globally standardised criteria to label sustainable products. All countries in which the company is present will gradually integrate their sustainable products into the evoBuild portfolio.

“After rolling out our new corporate brand Heidelberg Materials in more than 20 countries, harmonising our strong sustainable product portfolio on a global level is the next logical and important step,” says Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman, Heidelberg Materials. “We recently introduced our evoZero brand for the world’s first carbon captured net-zero cement. Now, we are adding evoBuild to the evo brand family with a new framework for all products that are characterised by their special contribution to carbon reduction and circularity. This also reflects the strong focus of our business activities on sustainable solutions for our customers.”

“The launch of evoBuild means that we are now applying the same clear criteria for sustainable products to all our group companies around the world. The consistent evoBuild tiering is based on our sustainability strategy and significantly increases transparency towards our customers and stakeholders. This is an important step towards achieving one of our key targets on the way to net zero as we aim to generate 50 per cent of our revenue with sustainable products by 2030,” added Dr Nicola Kimm, chief sustainability officer at Heidelberg Materials.

evoBuild products will be available in all business lines and are either low-carbon (cement and concrete), circular (concrete) or feature a combination of both attributes. Low-carbon products must provide a CO₂ reduction of at least 30 per cent compared to the reference value. Circular products must contain at least 30 per cent recycled aggregates, or they must reduce material requirements by at least 30 per cent eg, Heidelberg Materials’ special mortar for 3D concrete printing.

