Udaipur Cement Works reports strong income

02 February 2024

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd has reported total income of INR3003.3m (US$36.17m) in the quarter ended 31 December 2023. This compares to INR2695.2m in the previous quarter and INR2385.1m in the quarter ended 31 December 2022. In the nine months ended 31 December 2023, total income came in at INR8163.2m, up from the INR7374.2m seen in the same period a year earlier.

Profit after tax in the December 2023 quarter stood at INR252.6m, up significantly from the INR121.5m seen in the previous quarter and the INR32.2m of the same period in 2022. Over the nine months ended 31 December 2023, profit after tax was reported at INR416.2, a notable advance from INR189.7m in the same period a year before.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) have risen from INR0.10 in the quarter ended 31 December 2022, to INR0.23 in the quarter ended 30 September 2023, to INR0.45 in the three months up to 31 December 2023. In the nine months ended 31 December 2023, basic EPS came in at INR0.86, versus INR0.61 in the same period a year earlier.

