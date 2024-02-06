Ghana introduces new cement regulation

06 February 2024

Ghana has introduced a new regulation designed to protect both the quality and safety of cement products in the country, According to BNN, The Ghana Standards Authority (Manufacture of Cement) Regulation, 2023 (L.I. 2480) follows concerns raised by players in the country’s construction industry regarding the quality of cement and its impact on the durability and safety of structures.

The regulation not only makes it mandatory for anyone thinking of manufacturing cement to obtain a licence before they do so, existing producers will also be bound by stricture monitoring and enforcement to ensure they comply with the new standard. The move will also regulate the quality of all cement products entering the country.

