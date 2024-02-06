Republic Cement teams up with fast food giant to tackle plastic waste

Republic Cement is working alongside fast food giant Jollibee Foods Corp (JFC) to reduce plastic packaging waste. Under the agreement, JFC will recover its post-consumer plastic packaging waste and rather than sending it to landfill, it will be sent to Republic Cement where it will be used as an alternative fuel. According to Philstar, the deal includes JFC’s wholly-owned brands in the Philippines as well as its franchised brands, including Burger King.

“Republic Cement provides a very important solution to fight plastic pollution by diverting waste away from landfills and waterways, away from areas where it can negatively affect communities,” said Roman Menz, CEO, Republic Cement. “We are happy to see the commitment of JFC toward doing their part in solving their current plastic pollution crisis. Republic Cement is with JFC in their journey for a greener, more sustainable world.”

