Medcem announces terminal partnerships in UK

15 February 2024

Turkey’s Medcem has announced a partnership with Brett Concrete, one of the largest independent concrete companies in the UK, to establish a terminal at Sheerness Port in Kent, UK. The terminal, which will have a storage capacity of 80,000t, is expected to be operational by July 2024. According to Medcem, the new facility will handle various cementitious products, primarily dry ash.

Medcem also has another terminal investment underway in the UK, following its partnership with two independent concrete companies in Glasgow, Scotland. This terminal is forecast to open by the end of 2024.

These announcements, along with further terminal projects in Europe and the USA, form part of Medcem’s plans to establish an international terminal network as its expands its reach globally.

