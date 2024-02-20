LafargeHolcim Bangladesh initiates plastic waste facility

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh (Holcim group) and Sylhet City Corp (SCC) launched a joint initiative to install a material recovery facility at BDT153m (US$1.39m) to sustain plastic waste in Sylhet, eastern Bangladesh. This is the country’s first municipal solid waste and plastic waste segregation plant, enabling the automatic segregation of non-biodegradable plastic products.



MD Tajul Islam, minister for local government, rural development and cooperatives (LGRD), recently inaugurated the facility as chief guest at the Lalmatia Dumping Ground in Sylhet. In his speech, the minister thanked SCC and LafargeHolcim for its initiative and stated: “Sustainable management of plastic waste is an enduring challenge. The whole world has taken various sustainable measures to meet this challenge.

“The government is also working to reduce plastic pollution by taking various short- and long-term projects at the government level,” he added.

Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer of the cement manufacturing company, was also present. “LafargeHolcim is co-processing different types of hazardous and non-hazardous products sustainably in the only integrated cement plant in the country. We will start co-processing Sylhet City Corporation’s plastic waste using our facility,” said Mr Chowdhury.

