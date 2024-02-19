Peruvian market expands 9% in January

19 February 2024

Cement dispatches in Peru increased nine per cent to 1.016Mt in January 2024 when compared with 0.928Mt in January 2023, according to the Peruvian cement association, ASOCEM. Of this total, 0.938Mt was supplied by ASOCEM members.



Cement production slipped one per cent YoY to 0.924Mt in January 2024 from 0.931Mt. Clinker production was down 12 per cent YoY to 0.857Mt in January from 0.969Mt.



Cement exports fell by 31 per cent YoY to 10,000t in January 2024 from 15,000t while clinker exports saw a nine per cent decline to 33,000t from 36,000t in January 2023.



Cement imports surged by 514 per cent YoY to 31,000t in January 2024 from 5000t in January 2023. Vietnam was the main supplier of imported cement, accounting for an 86 per cent share, while Chile imported 14 per cent of cement imports.



In addition, 62,000t of clinker was imported in January 2024. South Korea imported 71 per cent of this total while Vietnam supplied 29 per cent.







