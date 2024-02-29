Iranian cement consumption up 30% in January

Iran’s cement market expanded 30.4 per cent YoY to 5.27Mt in January 2024 from 4.04Mt in January 2023, according to the Iranian cement association.



Domestic cement producers manufactured 5.78Mt of cement and 6.21Mt of clinker in the first month of 2024, representing an increase of 33.2 and 31.8 per cent, respectively, when compared with January 2023.



A total of 1.18Mt of cement and clinker was exported in January 2024 with cement exports advancing 63 per cent YoY to 0.44Mt but clinker exports falling 18.7 per cent YoY to 0.74Mt.

