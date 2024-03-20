Aalborg Portland reduces its CO2 emissions by more than 0.5Mta in 2 years

Aalborg Portland reported a reduction in its CO 2 emissions by 274,512t in 2023, representing a 13.9 per cent decrease compared to 2022, when 1,981,749t of CO 2 were emitted.

Over the past two years, the company has successfully reduced its CO 2 emissions by 543,394t (-24.1 per cent), marking significant progress towards its goal of cutting emissions by 1.6Mt of CO 2 by 2030, compared to its 2021 emissions baseline.

Steps taken by the company to reduce CO 2 emissions include increasing the use of alternative fuels, selling more lower-carbon cements, and making production adjustments in response to market activity. The company anticipates CO 2 emission reductions from new product development to total 340,000t and reductions from alternative fuel usage to be as much as 900,000t.

Additionally, Aalborg Portland plans to construct a carbon capture facility, which is expected to reclaim roughly 400,000tpa by 2030.

