Aalborg Portland reduces its CO2 emissions by more than 0.5Mta in 2 years

Aalborg Portland reported a reduction in its CO2 emissions by 274,512t in 2023, representing a 13.9 per cent decrease compared to 2022, when 1,981,749t of CO2 were emitted.
Over the past two years, the company has successfully reduced its CO2 emissions by 543,394t (-24.1 per cent), marking significant progress towards its goal of cutting emissions by 1.6Mt of CO2 by 2030, compared to its 2021 emissions baseline.
Steps taken by the company to reduce CO2 emissions include increasing the use of alternative fuels, selling more lower-carbon cements, and making production adjustments in response to market activity. The company anticipates CO2 emission reductions from new product development to total 340,000t and reductions from alternative fuel usage to be as much as 900,000t.
Additionally, Aalborg Portland plans to construct a carbon capture facility, which is expected to reclaim roughly 400,000tpa by 2030.