Arabian Cement awarded three EPDs

22 March 2024

Arabian Cement Co has been awarded the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certificate for three of its key products – clinker OPC, CEM II/A-P 42.5N, and CEM I/42.5N.

“This certification positions us as one of the industry pioneers in our commitment to the latest sustainability approaches. The EPD signifies our dedication to environmental responsibility throughout our product lifecycle by measuring our product footprint from cradle to gate,” said the company in a statement. “We are committed to minimising our environmental impact and providing our customers with sustainable building solutions.”

