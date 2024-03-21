Syrian Hama plant restores Plant No 3 to working order

21 March 2024

General Company for Cement and Building Materials in Hama province, Syria, has restored Plant No 3 to operational status, after the completion of comprehensive maintenance of its machines and equipment by the efforts of engineering and technical cadres working in it.

Maintenance work began at the Hama Cement plant last January, and the work was carried out with the expertise and national and local cadres of the cement producer’s workers with experience and specialisation, general manager of the company, Engineer Issam Al-Abdullah.

The company continues to develop the production process of its factories to meet the needs of the local market of cement, as it will soon begin maintenance works for Plant No 2 to raise its production capacity to about a 1000tpd, reported the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Published under