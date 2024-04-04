Maple Leaf Cement has bought shares in a fertiliser company

ICR Newsroom By 04 April 2024

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd has acquired and settled 6m voting shares of M/s Agritech Ltd (formerly Pak-American Fertilizers Ltd), the first nitrogenous fertiliser plant built in Pakistan.

“Under the above acquisition, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd plus Maple Leaf Capital Ltd (person acting in concert) now hold 44,670,000 voting shares of the target company, ie 11.38 per cent aggregate shareholding (taken together with voting shares already held by MLCL) in the target company’s share capital”, a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange recently.

