Almost 100 start-ups apply for CCUS Innovandi Open Challenge

Peter Bell By 18 April 2024

Nearly 100 tech start-ups from across the globe have applied for a pioneering international programme that offers the chance to work with leading cement and concrete manufacturers on decarbonising the world’s most-used man-made materials. The Innovandi Open Challenge is run by the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), which is working with leading manufacturers on the industry’s net zero mission.



The development of new technologies is a key part of the industry’s net zero roadmap. Carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) technology, the focus of this year’s challenge, is expected to account for around 36 per cent of all planned cement industry CO 2 emission reductions by 2050.

Thomas Guillot, the GCCA’s chief executive, said: “There are already more than 100 CCUS cement industry pilots, projects and announcements in the pipeline across the world – with the world’s first commercial-scale carbon capture and storage plant set to complete later this year. Innovation will help our industry to deploy this technology further and faster.”

Applications for this year’s challenge were encouraged from start-ups focussing on the use of innovative technologies, including process integrated and end-of-pipe CO 2 capture and use, as well as storage by mineralisation, which all help prevent the carbon being emitted into the atmosphere. A total of 92 applications were submitted successfully before this week’s closing deadline.

Claude Loréa, the GCCA’s cement, innovation and ESG director, said: “As well as the US, UK and India, we’ve received applications from China, Greece and Australia for the first time. It demonstrates the high level of interest in working with our industry to make cement and concrete net zero.”

The GCCA, together with more than 50 experts from its member companies, will now consider all the applications and draw up a shortlist of the most promising and deployable technologies.

Published under