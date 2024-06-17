Siam Cement JV launches Kheda brick plant

Peter Bell By 17 June 2024

Siam Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies Pvt Ltd, a 52/48 joint venture between Gujarat based BigBloc Construction Ltd and Thailand’s SCG International Corp Co Ltd (SCG), has launched its India operations with the commercial production of its first brick plant in Kheda, Gujarat.

With the vision of launching next-generation walling solution for the Indian market, the joint venture has invested around INR650m (US$7.7m) in setting up a 250,000m3 per annum capacity project including India’s first AAC wall plant at Kheda district near Ahmedabad (Gujarat). The AAC wall will be marketed under the brand name ‘Zmartbuild wall by NXTBloc’. The joint venture company will also manufacture AAC blocks.

The plant was inaugurated by HE Ms Pattarat Hongtong, ambassador of Thailand to India, a Guest of Honour in the presence of senior officials from SCG International, BigBloc Construction on 10 June 2024. Sustainable and non-toxic building construction material, AAC blocks and AAC Walls are lightweight, soundproof, and fire resistant, offer superior build quality, eco-friendly and economical too compared to traditional bricks, claims the joint venture.

Mr Naresh Saboo, MD of BigBloc Construction Ltd, said, "This joint venture goes beyond a simple business alliance, fostering a bond between countries and cultures. Construction at the plant began in September 2023, and within a year, production started, setting a remarkable record in India's AAC industry. Moving forward, SCG and Bigbloc will work together on all building material solutions to strengthen the supply chain in India, leverage each other's capabilities, and provide exceptional solutions to the construction industry. With approval from both joint venture parties, the project has the potential to expand to 5 lakh cubic meter per year in the second phase.”

Published under