US and Puerto Rico Portland and blended cement market contracts 4% in 1Q24

Total cement shipments of Portland and blended cement in the USA and Puerto Rico, including imports, declined by 8.1 per cent YoY to 8.01Mt in March 2024, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Texas, Florida, California, Arizona and Georgia accounted for 45.3 per cent of March deliveries. The leading producing states for Portland and blended cement were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



Masonry cement deliveries dropped 16.3 per cent YoY to 186,000t in March 2023. Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia accounted for 62.9 per cent of March shipments.



In March 2024 the US produced 5.58Mt of clinker, slightly up when compared to March 2023. The leading clinker producing states were California, Texas, Florida, Missouri and Alabama.



Cement and clinker imports into the US and Puerto Rico remained stable at 1.96Mt in March 2024 when compared with March 2023.



First-quarter 2024

In the January-March 2024 total shipments of Portland and blended cement in the USA and Puerto Rico fell 4.4 per cent YoY to 21.4Mt. Of the blended volume in this period, 11.0Mt, or 98 per cent, was estimated to be Portland limestone cement (Type IL), which was mainly shipped to Texas.



Masonry cement dispatches declined 9.5 per cent YoY to 530,000t.



US clinker production slipped by five per cent YoY to 15.4Mt in the first three months of 2024.



Cement and clinker imports in the 1Q24 declined by five per cent YoY to 5.49Mt when compared with the 1Q23.

