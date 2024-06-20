Vietnam cement sales rise in April but disappoint YtD

Total Vietnam cement sales, including domestic and export, for April amounted to 8.541Mt, a 7.7 per cent MoM and 4.6 per cent YoY increase, up from 7.931Mt in March and 8.164Mt in April 2023.

Domestic sales in Vietnam rose 11.5 per cent MoM and 1.4 per cent YoY to 5.699Mt in April 2024. This is up from 5.113Mt in March and 5.622Mt a year earlier, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of the total, VICEM companies saw flat sales compared to a year earlier at 1.831Mt. Non-VNCA members also reported no change from a year ago at 2.700Mt, while other VNCA-affiliated companies report an increase of eight per cent YoY, to 1.168Mt.

Cement exports rose six per cent YoY to 1.967Mt, while clinker exports were down 21 per cent YoY to 875,066t. VICEM cement exports were down 13 per cent YoY at 228,858t, non-VNCA members reported a six per cent YoY fall to 1.369Mt, while other VNCA-affiliated companies saw cement sales jump 164 per cent YoY to 369,821t. In terms of clinker exports, VICEM companies reported a 425 per cent YoY increase to 104,036t, other VNCA recorded a 117 per cent YoY rise to 15,898t and non-VCNA members saw clinker export sales gain 14 per cent YoY to 755,132t.

January-April 2024

In the year-to-date so far, total cement sales amounted to 28.034Mt, down 3.4 per cent YoY from the same period of 2023.

Domestic cement sales were 17.143Mt, down 8.1 per cent compared to the January to April period of 2023. VICEM companies reported a 11.5 per cent YoY contraction to 5.337Mt, other VCNA members saw a 5.4 per cent YoY fall to 3.506Mt, and non-members reported a 6.8 per cent YoY decline to 8.300Mt.

Cement exports from Vietnam rose three per cent YoY in the first four months of 2024, amounting to 6.589Mt, up from 6.391Mt a year earlier. Cement exports by VICEM companies fell 10 per cent YoY to 871,691t, other VCNA-members saw cement exports rise 102 per cent YoY to 1.231Mt, while non-member companies reported a seven per cent YoY contraction to 4.484Mt.

Clinker exports rose eight per cent YoY to 4.305Mt from 3.961Mt in the January to April period last year. Clinker exports by VICEM companies gained 93 per cent YoY to 426,214t, other VCNA-affiliated companies reported a 378 per cent YoY jump to 128,0501t, and non-members saw clinker exports rise one per cent YoY to 3.751Mt.

