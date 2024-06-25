Materrup raises EUR26m funding for its circular low-carbon cement technology

Peter Bell By 25 June 2024

With the decarbonisation of the cement industry and the construction sector, Materrup is raising EUR26m (US$29m) to support the roll-out of its circular low-carbon cement CCC® technology based on non-calcined clay and boost the deployment of its production units in France and Europe. Eurazeo, through its Smart City fund, and the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund are supporting the initiative alongside historical investors, UI Investissement, Aquiti, IRDI and Argiduna Capital. This fundraising will step up the large-scale deployment of regional plants in France and across Europe.

Certified by EIC accelerator and Frenchtech2030, Materrup aims to accelerate transition in the European cement market (estimated at 130Mt in 2022) through its structural and certified cement offering, a real alternative to conventional carbonated cements thanks to a low-cost, low-carbon technology that can be deployed immediately. Materrup has already sold over 10,000m3 of MCC1® cement-based low-carbon concrete for precasting and ready-to-use concrete applications (foundations, floorings and walls).

Materrup is a major player in low-carbon cement and claims to be the inventor of a disruptive cement technology based on non-calcined clay. This mature and easy-to-deploy solution provides its industrial partners with a market advantage. With the commissioning of its first scale plant in France (Landes) in 2022, Materrup already commercialises its MCC1 cement in France.

This transaction will allow Materrup to deploy a further 10 plants in France and across Europe, through co-investment with existing manufacturers. Materrup has already entered into several key partnerships with public and private entities, including the Vicat group, Vinci, Demathieu Bard, Edilians, the Scientific and Technical Center for Building (CSTB), the Fehr and Duhalde groups, BNP Real Estate, Bouygues Immobilier and Domofrance.

This fundraising will be used to extend this ambitious partnership strategy with European industrial players and deploy small modular cement plant (SMCP) technology and production units.

