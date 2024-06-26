Vietnam YtdD cement sales disappoint

Total Vietnam cement sales, including domestic and export, for May amounted to 7.873Mt, down 7.8 per cent MoM from 8.541Mt in April but up 2.6 per cent YoY from 7.678Mt in May 2023, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).

Domestic sales in Vietnam fell 6.7 per cent MoM to 5.317Mt in May from 5.699Mt but were up 5.4 per cent YoY compared to the 5.044Mt reported in May 2023.

Of the total, VICEM companies reported domestic sales rising five per cent compared to a year earlier at 1.688Mt. Other VNCA-affiliated companies saw a six per cent YoY increase to 1.099Mt, while non-VNCA members recorded a five per cent YoY rise to 2.53Mt.

Cement exports fell three per cent YoY to 1.910Mt, while clinker exports were down two per cent YoY to 646,509t. VICEM cement exports were down 53 per cent YoY at 156,135t, other VNCA-affiliated companies saw cement sales fall 13 per cent YoY to 233,160t, while non-VNCA members reported an 11 per cent YoY increase to 1.521Mt.

In terms of clinker exports, VICEM companies reported exports of 126,171t, up from zero a year earlier, other VNCA-affiliated companies recorded exports of 51,613t, up from zero in May 2023, while non-VCNA members saw clinker export sales drop 29 per cent YoY to 468,725t.

January-May 2024

In the YtD total cement sales amounted to 35.912Mt, down 2.2 per cent YoY from the same period of 2023.

Domestic cement sales were 22.46Mt, representing a 5.2 per cent decrease compared to the January to May period of 2023. VICEM companies reported an eight per cent YoY contraction to 7.023Mt, other VCNA members saw a 2.9 per cent YoY fall to 4.604Mt and non-members reported a 4.2 per cent YoY decline to 10.83Mt.

Cement exports from Vietnam rose 1.4 per cent YoY in the first five months of 2024, amounting to 8.497Mt, up from 8.381Mt a year earlier. Cement exports by VICEM companies fell 21 per cent YoY to 1.028Mt, other VCNA-members saw cement exports rise 67 per cent YoY to 1.464Mt, while non-member companies reported a three per cent YoY contraction to 6.005Mt.

Clinker exports rose 6.8 per cent YoY to 4.952Mt from 4.637Mt in the January to May period last year. Clinker exports by VICEM companies gained 150 per cent YoY to 552,385t, other VCNA-affiliated companies reported a 570 per cent YoY jump to 179,663t, and non-members saw clinker exports slip four per cent YoY to 4.220Mt.

