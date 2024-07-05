Lhyfe and Fives sign green hydrogen agreement for decarbonisation

Peter Bell By 05 July 2024

Lhyfe and Fives have announced the signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide a complete decarbonised offer for industry, from hydrogen production to combustion.This offer speeds up energy transition by facilitating the use of hydrogen in process industries, without needing to modify all the equipment. Lhyfe will produce and supply green hydrogen while Fives will provide optimised and safe solutions for its use in industrial combustion processes.



Lhyfe and Fives will focus primarily on the metals, glass and cement industries and some selected industrial heating processes and applications in Europe and North America.



Lhyfe is one of the world’s pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen. It produces green and renewable hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, at production units powered by renewable energy. The company’s first site has already been operational since the second half of 2021, and two further sites were inaugurated in 2023. Several other sites are being built or extended across Europe.



Matthieu Guesné, founder and CEO of Lhyfe, said: “We are in a pivotal period in the industrial sector and in particular in industrial combustion. After several years of development, hydrogen solutions are now mature and available on the market region wide. We are proud and delighted to sign this agreement with a company such as Fives, which is helping to accelerate energy transition in the glass, cement and metals industries, thanks to turnkey solutions for their processes.”



Frédéric Thrum, deputy general manager of Fives and president of the Energy Division, stated: “As a pioneer in decarbonisation, Fives supports industrial companies in their energy transition, in particular their switch to hydrogen. Our unique and innovative combustion systems are developed to reduce the environmental impact of our customers around the world. We are proud to be partnering with Lhyfe, to respond together to the urgency of climate change and make industrial processes more sustainable and efficient.”

