Boiler explosion kills two and injures 14 at UltraTech plant

ICR Newsroom By 09 July 2024

A boiler explosion at the UltraTech Cement factory in the Jaggaihpet region of India has reportedly killed two workers and injured 14 others.

Of the injured, Avula Venkatesh and Paritala Arjun died while being treated, and a further three workers are said to be in critical condition according to NTR District Collector, Gummalla Srijana.

The Jaggaiahpet police have announced that the explosion may have occurred due to a suspected gas leak in the boiler unit, following a preliminary investigation. The leak was caused by high pressure in the gas pipeline, which feeds the furnace. The high pressure is believed to have caused the explosion.

The police have further announced that as many as 20 factory workers were present in the boiler unit when the incident occurred. Of the total 16 injured, nine have been confirmed as locals and seven were non-locals from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states.

Mr Srijana issued a statement saying, “A detailed probe has been launched to ascertain the reasons behind the incident. Officials will carry out a thorough investigation and submit the report. Based on the report, necessary action will be taken against the factory management.” The collector monitored the rescue efforts and visited the injured after the explosion.

The families of the killed and injured have staged a protest at the factory and claim that the incident occurred due to poor maintenance at the plant.

