Pakistan's bagged cement export revenue reaches US$266.51m in FY23-24

ICR Newsroom By 25 July 2024

Pakistan’s cement and clinker exports increased by 40.4 per cent to US$266.51m in the FY23-24 (July 2023-June 2024), from US$189.87m in the FY22-23, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data. In Pakistani rupee terms, export revenue saw a significant growth of 57.8 per cent to PKR75.46bn during the period, sustained by the local currency’s stable competitive rates against the US dollar, improving margin in the international market against a lull in domestic demand. Export volumes advanced 66.9 per cent over the same period to 7.087Mt from 4.247Mt.

Exports were further supported by the fall in coal prices and improved economic conditions in importing countries, such as Sri Lanka.

June 2024

PBS export data showed that cement and clinker exports in June 2024 registered a 7.9 per cent MoM fall to US$29.71m from US$32.25m in May 2024. However, volumes increased 2.7 per cent to 904,220t MoM from 880,638t during this period. YoY, cement exports rose by 39.6 per cent in value from US$21.29m in June 2023, while the export volume increased by 67.4 per cent from 540,313t.

