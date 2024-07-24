Nepal’s cement and clinker export triple to NPR3.85bn

Muriel Bal By 24 July 2024

Cement and clinker exports from Nepal tripled to NPR3.85bn (US$28.7m) in FY23-24 when compared with exports in the previous year.



According to Department of Customs data export earnings from cement were NPR1.97bn and those from clinker were NPR1.88bn.



The surge has been attributed to the introduction of an eight per cent cash incentive on the export of mine-based products by the government. The Nepal Trade Integration Strategy (NTIS) 2023 identified cement as one of the potential export items.



In addition, the government waives 2-15 per cent on the tariff of electricity used by manufacturing plants that have an electricity cost of more than NPR100m.

