Senegal's cement consumption increases 6% in May

Muriel Bal By 09 August 2024

Senegal's cement market expanded by 5.6 per cent in May 2024 with domestic sales increasing to 708,600t from 670,700t in May 2023, according to Senegal's Planning and Economic Study Directorate.



Output from local plants increased by 6.9 per cent YoY to 899,000t in May 2024 from 840,600t in the year-ago period. Of this total, Senegal exported 210,900t of cement, up 5.6 per cent YoY from 181,300t in May 2023.



January-May 2024

In the January-May 2024 period Senegalese cement consumption reached 4.174Mt, up 4.9 per cent YoY from 3.981Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.



Domestic production edged up by 2.5 per cent YoY to 3.203Mt in the 5M242 from 3.125Mt in the 5M23.



Deliveries to export markets saw a 9.6 per cent advance to 998,300t in the 5M24 when compared with exports of 910,900t in the year-ago period.

