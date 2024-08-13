Senegalese cement demand contracts 13% in June

Cement demand in Senegal declined by 12.6 per cent to 522,400t YoY in June 2024 when compared with June 2023 when the market required 598,000t of cement, according to Senegal's Planning and Economic Study Directorate.



Domestic production fell by 10.4 per cent YoY to 699,500t in June 2024 from 781,000t in the year-ago period. Of this total, the country exported 142,400t, down 5.6 per cent YoY from 150,900t in June 2023.



January-June 2024

In the first half of 2024, domestic dispatches in Senegal remained stable at 3.725Mt when compared with the 1H23 when 3.723Mt were sold.



Output from local plants edged up by 2.4 per cent to 4.874Mt in the 1H24 from 4.762Mt in the 1H23. Local producers improved their export volumes by 7.4 per cent YoY to 1.141Mt from 1.062Mt in the January-June 2023 period.







