Argos provide cement for Disney pier construction

Argos has played a crucial role in constructing Disney's new civil works at Lighthouse Point on Eleuthera Island, Bahamas. With an approximate investment of US$250m, this project is part of Disney Cruise Line's expansion plans and is expected to welcome more than 1m visitors annually.

Argos provided approximately 10,000t of cement for the construction of the over 700m-long pier, accounting for 85 per cent of the total cement required. This cement was shipped through exports from its Puerto Rico operation between 2022 and 2024, sourced from its Cartagena plant. Likewise, it guaranteed compliance with the strict durability and resistance standards necessary to withstand the marine conditions and the constant flow of passengers.

The project, which also includes a restaurant area, stores and cabins, is envisioned as a solution to the increase in Disney Cruise Line's fleet of ships. By 2033, the fleet will grow from four to seven vessels, and the company's passenger rate is expected to reach record levels, says, Argos. The pier, with its promise of contributing to the ecological, sustainable and environmentally protective development of the island, also holds the potential to significantly boost tourism and the local economy.

