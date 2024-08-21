Semen Indonesia International clinker exports to Taiwan up 80%

21 August 2024

PT Semen Indonesia International (SII) reported a significant increase in clinker exports to Taiwan in the first half of 2024. Clinker exports to Taiwan reached 0.564Mt, up 80 per cent YoY from 0.314Mt in the 1H23.

The increase reflects the growing demand from Taiwan’s construction industry, which is increasingly reliant on Indonesian clinker.

SII's President Director, Ridwansyah, stated that the rise in export volume to Taiwan is the result of hard work and collaboration among SIG, PT Semen Tonasa, and SII in providing high-quality products. "We are optimistic that this positive trend will continue and open up greater opportunities in the international market," he said.



In addition to Taiwan, SII also exports clinker to China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, the Maldives, Fiji, Australia and Benin.

