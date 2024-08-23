Betolar granted CEM III/B accelerator patent

Peter Bell By 23 August 2024

The materials technology company Betolar Plc has been granted a patent in Finland for an accelerator developed for the standard CEM III/B cement mixture. This innovation accelerates the early strength development of low-carbon concrete. This factor is crucial for the manufacturing efficiency of concrete elements and products.

The challenge with low-carbon cement mixtures lies in achieving sufficient early strength development, as there has not been an effective accelerator available. The widespread adoption of such mixtures necessitates that the early strength develops rapidly enough. Betolar’s solution ensures that the early strength is attained significantly faster compared to other solutions on the market, thus facilitating the use of low-carbon cement mixtures in applications such as element production.

“Our patented innovation paves the way for the large-scale use of cement mixtures in the production of concrete elements and products, significantly reducing CO 2 emissions and promoting sustainability in construction. Additionally, it enables the use of low-carbon shotcrete in the mining industry and the industrial-scale manufacturing of hollow-core slabs,” states Tuija Kalpala, the president and CEO of the company.

An expanding patent portfolio is anticipated to increase the company's market presence and valuation over time.

