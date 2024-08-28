Local dam to be unaffected by new cement plant

Peter Bell By 28 August 2024

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZIMWA) has needed to dispel concerns over the establishment of a new US$1bn cement plant in Magunje, Zimbabwe would pollute the nearby Kemureza Dam. Labenmom Investments (Pty) Ltd and West International Holdings of China aim to build the plant and have been undergoing an Environmental Impact Assessment.



The Hurungwe/Magunje cement project forms part of President Mnagawa’s Vision 2030 programme for national development. The opposition to the cement plant is being led by the Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust (ZNOART) which is representing the residents of Magunje and Hurungwe.

