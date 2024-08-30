Mizu Cementos partners energy company in hydrogen pilot project

Peter Bell By 30 August 2024

Mizu Cimentos is partnering Brazilian energy company CPFL Energia to establish a green hydrogen pilot project in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

CPFL Group has an ESG commitment to invest BRL44m (US$ 7.9m) in sustainable projects. This hydrogen pilot project with Mizu Cimentos, a subsidiary of Organização Polimix, will form part of its part of its green programme. CPFL said that the pilot facility will go through a six-month monitoring period to measure the real impact of green hydrogen on reducing CO 2 emissions, which the company estimates could reach 12.5tpa.

Scheduled to commence operations in 2027, the green hydrogen production facility will feed its output to Mizu Cimentos' factory in Barauna municipality. The partnership will also contribute to certain market studies.

Published under