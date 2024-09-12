Leube acquires Slovenia’s Marolt Beton

Muriel Bal By 12 September 2024

Austria-based Leube Group has acquired Marolt Beton, Slovenia’s leading ready-mix concrete company, according to ORF.

Marolt Beton has an annual turnover of approximately EUR16m and operations at 10 sites –ready-mix concrete plants and two quarries. The company employs 66 employees.



Leube said that the acquisition is part of the company’s expansion strategy, which aims for 10-15 per cent of annual growth. Thanks to the total group turnover of EUR185m, Leube is able to implement the takeover plans despite the currently challenging conditions in the construction industry, said Leube’s MD, Heimo Berger.

There are no plans to relocate parts of production and thus also some of the jobs to Slovenia, according to Berger: "We are relocating different products in the plants, but this is more for efficiency reasons and not to reduce staff. At the moment, our workforce is around 600 and we assume that we will be able to maintain this workforce even through these difficult times."?







