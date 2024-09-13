ECan receives complaints about cement dust

ICR Newsroom By 13 September 2024

Environment Canterbury (ECan), in New Zealand, has received complaints about cement dust emanating from Timaru’s port. There have been concerns about the potential health effects of the cement dust from residents. The site at the port is operated by PrimePort and Holcim NZ Ltd (part of Holcim Group), with resource consents granted by ECan. PrimePort’s consent applies to the main wharves, including the No 2 wharf used by Holcim for ship unloading.

ECan confirmed it had received complaints on 25 July, 3 and 7 August relating to cement dust from the port. ECan Southern Compliance Team Leader, Lauren Hamilton, said, “The event on July 25 was determined not to be a breach of consent conditions, and the latter two are currently being investigated. The discharge of dust to air and water from bulk cargo handling is consented under CRC160502. This consent is considered a high-priority consent, and is monitored on an annual basis.”

