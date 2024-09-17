New production line in Vietnam

ICR Newsroom By 17 September 2024

Thanh Thang Cement Group has launched the fifth production line in Vietnam’s northern province, Ha Nam, with a capacity of 2.3Mta, with an output of 6000tpd. The new line features a dry-process design with advanced systems including a rotary kiln, a two-branch, five-stage cyclone heat exchange tower and operates on 100 per cent low volatile coal. The site also includes a 10MW heat recovery power generation system.

The Vietnam Cement Association has reported a decline in cement consumption since 2022. The cement industry has been hit hard, with total production for 2023 reaching only 92.9Mt when compared with a capacity of 122.34Mta. This shortfall led to 42 out of 92 production lines being halted for up to six months, with some ceasing operations entirely. The trend has continued into 2024, with cement plants operating at just 70-75 per cent of their designed capacity and inventories exceeding 5Mt. The slow uptake of the domestic market is a significant challenge for the industry. To address this challenge, the association has suggested that the development of elevated roads, cement concrete roads and infrastructure projects are all boosted by the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Construction in Vietnam. The Association also seeks to promote social housing and real estate developments.

