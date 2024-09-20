Sumitomo Drive Technologies expands its Illinois warehouse

Peter Bell By 20 September 2024

Sumitomo Drive Technologies, a leading manufacturer of power transmission and motion control solutions to the cement and other industrial sectors, held a grand opening ceremony for its expanded facility in Glendale Heights, Illinois, USA on 17 September 2024.



The expansion project, managed by its trusted construction partner PREMIER Design + Build Group, has significantly increased the facility's total footprint to over 7618m2 (82,000ft2), more than doubling its previous space.

The expanded Glendale Heights location now features 8.5m (28ft) clear ceilings, providing ample space and flexibility to accommodate the company's evolving manufacturing and warehousing needs. The larger facility will allow Sumitomo Drive Technologies to increase inventory space and offer a broader product line from its Midwest location, further improving lead times and operational efficiencies.



"Expanding our production capabilities is a key part of our strategy to invest in US manufacturing and better serve our customers," said Jim Solomon, president of Sumitomo Drive Technologies. "Our decision to expand our operations in Glendale Heights is a testament to the area's business-friendly environment and strong workforce."

