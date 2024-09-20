National Renewable Energy Laboratory welcomes industry and government leaders

20 September 2024

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) hosted its second annual Cement and Concrete Decarbonisation Meeting on 30-31 July 2024 at its South Table Mountain Campus, focussing on one of the cement industry's biggest challenges: reducing carbon emissions. Cement production, a critical component in concrete, is responsible for approximately eight per cent of global CO 2 emissions, making it a priority target for decarbonisation efforts.

Over 100 professionals from across the value chain—including technology start-ups, academia, industry leaders and government officials—attended the event to discuss sustainable solutions for cement and concrete production. NREL Director Martin Keller emphasised the importance of these efforts, saying, "The work you are doing in this area is incredibly important and will make a big difference in creating a clean energy future and a more sustainable industry." Event organiser Ana Aday added, "This meeting will help inform current and future research at NREL in the low-carbon cement and concrete space."

The event featured discussions on carbon-reduction strategies, market acceptance of low-carbon materials, and emerging technologies like carbon capture. Attendees also toured NREL’s Energy Systems Integration Facility and the US Bureau of Reclamation's Concrete and Structural Laboratories, highlighting practical advancements in decarbonising the cement industry.

The NREL is a US Department of Energy research facility focussed on advancing renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies. While its primary mission is to promote clean energy solutions, NREL plays a significant role in the cement industry by developing low-carbon materials and technologies to reduce the industry's substantial carbon footprint, including projects in carbon capture and sustainable cement alternatives.

