Ignites to supply green electricity to Akmenes Cementas

Smart energy solutions company Ignites will supply electricity generated by its wind farm in Mažeikiai to Akmenes Cementas, Lithuania.

Ignites and Akmenes Cementas, which is owned by German building materials producer, Schwenk Cement Beteiligungen, signed a four-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for Ignites to start supplying electricity in 2026.

This is the largest PPA Ignites has ever signed in Lithuania. Haroldas Nauseda, head of B2B customers and expansion at Ignitis, said, “It is important for us to be a reliable partner for one of the largest electricity consumers in the country. Our strong green generation portfolio allows us to offer our customers solutions that meet all their needs. OTC PPAs ensure long-lasting and reliable strategic partnerships. This type of service is fairly new in our market, so we are excited about the opportunity to meet the needs of the largest industrial companies in Europe and contribute to the supply of strategic raw materials. This cooperation enables our customer to follow a more sustainable path.”

Arturas Zaremba, CEO of Akmenes Cementas, said, “We are excited about this partnership as it allows us to use green energy in the cement industry. This cooperation is an important step towards our commitment to achieve long-term sustainability and reduce our carbon footprint. By integrating renewable energy sources into our activities and planned projects that will contribute to the European Union’s Green Deal objectives, we are strengthening our environmental efforts and creating sustainable and innovative solutions. Just a few years ago, even the most optimistic forecasts did not show such growth in the renewable energy generation. Until recently, we were a deficit market and, in relative terms, one of the biggest importers. Now we are moving at a breakneck speed towards becoming one of the biggest producers. The difference is that we are producing green energy in Lithuania and looking for opportunities to offer our customers differentiated and diversified long-term pricing solutions.”

Mažeikiai wind farm was built by Ignites Renewables. It is located in northern Lithuania and consists of 14 wind turbines with a total capacity of 63MW, starting operations in 2023.

