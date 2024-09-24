CRH announces new CEO

CRH has announced the appointment of Jim Mintern as the next chief executive officer, succeeding Albert Manifold who will retire at the end of the year.

Mr Mintern is currently CRH’s chief financial officer, having been a director of the company’s board since June 2021. He has over 30 years of experience in the building materials industry and has been at CRH for 22 years. The company states that Mr Mintern has deep industry knowledge, has led a variety of operational businesses and is an accomplished developer of both people and teams as a whole. Mr Mintern recently led the strategic transition of CRH’s primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange.

Mr Manifold has held various responsibilities with CRH since joining in 1998, having been appointed chief executive officer in January 2014. He will step down from the board, relinquishing his executive responsibilities on 31 December 2024.

Richie Boucher, chairman of CRH, said, “The board has a significant focus on succession planning throughout CRH. With the support of independent advisors, we have followed best practice, including a review of external candidates and we have carefully monitored the development plans for potential internal candidates. Over recent years we have closely observed Jim’s character, qualities and abilities, as well as his significant influence on the evolution of CRH. We are very pleased to have a successor of such caliber and are confident that Jim is best positioned to lead the CRH team, building the future of the company for the benefit of our investors, customers, colleagues and communities.”

