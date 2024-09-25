Minister inaugurates hot gas project at Bokajan factory

Peter Bell By 25 September 2024

India's Steel and Heavy Industries Minister, H D Kumaraswamy, recently visited the Cement Corp of India (CCI) factory at Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district and said “[The] potential of the region will be harnessed for the benefit of locals.”

Mr Kumaraswamy attended a public meeting where he inaugurated the hot gas utilisation project in the raw mills of the cement factory.

Important issues of the area were placed before Mr Kumaraswamy during the meeting, such as the need to upgrade the Bokajan cement plant, implement pollution control measures and improved infrastructure at the local Kendriya Vidyalaya.

CCI CMD Sanjay Verma presented a detailed plan to upgrade the factory's industrial equipment over the next three years to enhance its competitiveness.

He also stressed on the importance of employing local labourers, which, he said, will significantly contribute to the region's economy.

Mr Kumaraswamy also participated in the foundation-laying ceremony of a 1MW grid-connected solar PV plant near the cement plant site, in line with the country’s renewable energy goals.

