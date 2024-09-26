Hoffman Green Technologies to supply clinker-free cements for eco-friendly swimming pools

ICR Newsroom By 26 September 2024

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, a leading innovator in the development of clinker-free cement, has signed a partnership with Groupe Piscines Magiline, a prominent swimming pool manufacturer, aimed at reducing carbon emissions in pool construction. The agreement, set to run until 2026, focusses on promoting Hoffmann Green’s low-carbon cements throughout Piscines Magiline’s extensive network, spanning 26 countries and nearly 160 distributors.

Based in Troyes, Piscines Magiline is recognised for its eco-friendly, smart pool designs, and this collaboration aligns with their ongoing commitment to sustainability. Hoffmann Green’s cement, known for its ability to reduce carbon footprints by five times compared to traditional cement, will play a key role in lowering the environmental impact of Magiline’s pools, while maintaining high product quality.

This partnership supports Hoffmann Green’s strategy to diversify into new sectors such as renewable energies and outdoor fitting, offering the opportunity to expand its activities amid the current downturn in the housing market. The company has made significant advances in decarbonising construction, operating two production units powered by solar energy, and a third plant under development at the Grand Port of Dunkirk. Through this partnership, both companies aim to demonstrate how sustainable practices can be integrated into industrial and consumer sectors, paving the way for carbon-neutral pool construction.

Hoffmann Green continues to push forward with its mission to support global decarbonisation efforts, both in traditional building materials and across new industries like pool construction.

Published under