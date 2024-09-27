Eco Material Technologies releases sustainability report

27 September 2024

Eco Material Technologies, US sustainable material supplier, has released its latest sustainability report covering the progress it has made to decarbonise the cement and concrete industries.



The report highlights Eco Material Technologies success in diverting more than 10.2Mt of material from landfills in 2023, including fresh fly ash, bottom ash, and harvested landfilled ash. The company has avoided 5.9Mt of CO 2 emissions through the use of sustainable products, equivalent to powering over 769,000 homes for a full year. It is on track to double supplementary cementitious materials (SCM) volumes to 20Mt by 2030, up from 10Mt in 2023.



Having issued an additional US$125m in Green Bonds, Eco Material technologies has invested a total of US$650m to fund sustainable projects and innovations. Partnering with ClimeCo and other stakeholders Eco Material Technologies is also to develop the first-ever US Low-Carbon Cement Protocol for generating voluntary carbon credits.



In addition, the company has reduced total recordable incident rate below 1.0.

