Viacha cement plant to co-process electronic equipment waste in first

Muriel Bal By 27 September 2024

Bolivia-based SOBOCE will be the first cement producer in the country to co-process waste electrical and electronic equipment at its Viacha cement plant.



The company plans to trial 133t of the waste in a programme that is being developed in coordination with the Ministry of Environment and Water. The waste contains brominated flame retardant plastics, used in the manufacture of electronic components.



"Viacha has all the environmental licenses and authorizations for the co-processing of alternative fuels. Today we are witnessing a historic milestone for the industry; because it marks the beginning of the era of alternative fuels, as a sustainable environmental solution for the country," said Francisco Shwortshik, CEO of Soboce. "With this project, Soboce is once again at the forefront of sustainability and innovation in the industry. Our integrated solutions not only build a great country, but also contribute to building a better planet," he added.

