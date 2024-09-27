The Northern Lights carbon storage project starts up

Peter Bell By 27 September 2024

Heidelberg Materials Northern Europe is the first industrial customer to deliver captured CO 2 by ship to the storage facilities of the Northern Lights JV in Øygarden, Norway.

This facility will support the Norwegian government’s Longship project, providing infrastructure to transport and store CO 2 from capture sites to a secure reservoir 2600m under the seabed. Longship is Norway’s initiative to develop a full-scale CCS value chain, showcasing its potential as a global decarbonisation strategy.

Heidelberg Materials is a leader the industry’s climate transition with the world’s first CCS solution for cement production currently being built at the Brevik plant in Norway.

Published under