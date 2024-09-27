The Northern Lights carbon storage project starts up

Heidelberg Materials Northern Europe is the first industrial customer to deliver captured CO2 by ship to the storage facilities of the Northern Lights JV in Øygarden, Norway.
This facility will support the Norwegian government’s Longship project, providing infrastructure to transport and store CO2 from capture sites to a secure reservoir 2600m under the seabed. Longship is Norway’s initiative to develop a full-scale CCS value chain, showcasing its potential as a global decarbonisation strategy.
Heidelberg Materials is a leader the industry's climate transition with the world's first CCS solution for cement production currently being built at the Brevik plant in Norway.