Heidelberg Materials' UK CEO welcomes Government's CO2 capture investment

ICR Newsroom By 07 October 2024

Heidelberg Materials UK CEO, Simon Willis welcomed the UK Government’s announcement on its GBP22m (US$28.2bn) investment for two CO 2 capture cluster projects in Teeside and Merseyside. “Today’s announcement from the government to drive ahead with investment in carbon capture and storage (CCS) clusters is a major milestone in the decarbonisation of UK industry and sets the construction sector on the path to net zero.

“As part of the HyNet North West decarbonisation cluster, we are bringing forward our plans for the first carbon capture and storage plant at a UK cement works at Padeswood in north Wales. The government’s backing of this critical technology means that the production of zero carbon cement before the end of this decade has taken a big step forward,” said Willis.

“The government’s commitment also provides assurance that it is supportive of UK industry’s transition to a low carbon future – where the building materials we rely on to construct and maintain our homes, schools and hospitals and major infrastructure continue to be produced here. It will also secure and create highly skilled jobs for the future.”

Meanwhile, The Mineral Products Association (MPA) says the government’s commitment to CCUS is also a boost for the UK economy as it will help to prevent decarbonisation by deindustrialisation, reducing the pressure to import cement from overseas and protecting thousands of UK jobs - from engineers and factory workers to sales teams and drivers, as well as countless businesses that supply the UK cement industry.



Dr Diana Casey, MPA Executive Director for Energy and Climate Change added: "While we await the specific detail of the package of support, the support announced for the HyNet cluster creates an opportunity to bring forward the UK’s first cement carbon capture plant."

Published under