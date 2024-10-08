Azerbaijan Cement Producers Association to unveil net zero roadmap at COP29

Last month, the Azerbaijan Cement Producers Association (ASIA) hosted the 3rd workshop of its Net Zero Accelerator initiative, with discussions centering on the final report of the "Net Zero Roadmap." The two-day event gathered stakeholders from the cement and concrete sectors, alongside government representatives and NGOs, to chart a sustainable future for the industry.

Key topics of the workshop included reducing the clinker factor, which is a significant contributor to carbon emissions, exploring the use of alternative fuels and improving construction designs to enhance efficiency. The potential for carbon capture technologies and relevant carbon emission regulations were also extensively discussed.

With contributions from the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) and the European Cement Research Academy (ECRA), the roadmap aims to guide Azerbaijan's cement and concrete industries to achieve net zero by 2050. Once finalised, the roadmap will be presented at COP29, positioning Azerbaijan as a leader in sustainable cement production.

This collaboration underscores a crucial step towards decarbonization in the cement industry, ensuring that future developments align with both global scientific standards and state policy.

Azerbaijan's cement industry has seen steady growth, with the country's total cement production reaching 3.73Mt in 2023, a 4.6 per cent year-on-year increase. This expansion reflects the broader development of the construction and building materials sectors within Azerbaijan. The country's leading cement producers include Norm Sement, which operates the largest plant with a capacity of 2.1Mta, Holcim Azerbaijan, producing 1.7Mta, and Akkord Cement, with a 1Mt capacity.

