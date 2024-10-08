Carbon Upcycling Technologies explores oilsands tailings for carbon utilisation

08 October 2024

Calgary-based Carbon Upcycling Technologies has reached a key milestone in its mission to transform carbon emissions into valuable industrial products, with the company now exploring oilsands tailings as a potential resource for carbon upcycling. This comes as the company recently delivered 200t of CO 2 -enhanced fly ash to BURNCO Rock Products, as part of its wider commitment to reducing carbon emissions within the construction industry.

The company's CEO, Apoorv Sinha, highlighted the growing interest in oilsands tailings as a feedstock for their innovative carbon-to-value process. The company aims to repurpose industrial by-products, including clays, steel slags, and tailings, into sustainable materials for heavy industry. The oilsands tailings, though not yet a core focus due to logistical challenges related to Alberta’s land-locked geography, have demonstrated promising potential. Sinha confirmed the viability of these tailings, but noted that their heavy nature makes transportation a challenge unless supported by rail or ship access.

Carbon Upcycling’s current operations have been boosted by partnerships with companies like BURNCO, which are committed to using low-carbon, sustainable concrete in the Calgary market. As the company refines its production and quality control processes, Sinha views the steady production scale as a key indicator of its readiness to deliver consistent, reliable products.

In addition to its focus on cement production, Carbon Upcycling has broader ambitions to offer scalable CO 2 sequestration solutions for industries beyond construction, including petrochemicals and fertilisers. The company is advancing ex-situ mineralisation technology to sequester CO 2 in rocks, aiming to decouple the process from geological constraints.

The exploration of oilsands tailings marks a significant step in Carbon Upcycling’s journey towards reducing industrial carbon footprints, with future collaborations expected to enhance the viability of this approach.

