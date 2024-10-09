Saint-Gobain signs electricity supply agreement with TotalEnergies

ICR Newsroom By 09 October 2024

Saint-Gobain has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with TotalEnergies to supply renewable electricity to Saint-Gobain’s French industrial facilities. It will take effect from January 2026 for a total volume of 875GWh over a period of five years. TotalEnergies will provide Saint-Gobain with a caseload supply of electricity and guarantees of origin for that amount of power. This will all be produced by TotalEnergies’ wind and solar plants based across France.

Swaroop Srinath, energy purchasing director at Saint-Gobain, said, “Saint-Gobain is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Realising this ambition involves decarbonising our production processes. This contract signed with TotalEnergies allows the Group to take a further step towards this goal with a reliable and continuous supply of renewable electricity for our industrial sites. With this PPA, combined with the three others signed by the Group in France since 2021, 30 per cent of the electricity used by Saint-Gobain in France will come from renewable sources by 2027.”

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. The group works under its purpose of “Making the world a better home” and strives towards innovation process, sustainability and performance targets.

Published under