Taiheiyo Cement plans Indonesian exports to US

Peter Bell By 10 October 2024

Taiheiyo Cement plans to export up to 1Mta of cement to the USA from Indonesia by expanding capacity in the southeast Asian country. It also wants to capture infrastructure-related demand on Southeast Asia by increasing production capacity in the Philippines.

The initiative follows the company’s decision to look to other markets after exiting China in 2023. The company has already added export facilities to the PT Solusi Bangun Indonesian Tbk (in which Taiheiyo Cement bought a 15 per cent shareholding in 2021) and plans to build a pier for the loading of cement into ships. Exports are also likely to be destined for Oceania from the Lampung terminal.

