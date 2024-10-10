Report confirms cement co-processing as sustainable solution for EoL composites

ICR Newsroom By 10 October 2024

A recent Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) report, commissioned by nine key industry associations and conducted by SGS INTRON, has confirmed the significant environmental benefits of treating End-of-Life (EoL) composites through co-processing in cement facilities. The independent, peer-reviewed study highlights that this process could play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and supporting circular economy goals.

The report, which examines the environmental impact of co-processing glass fibre reinforced thermoset composites—commonly used in the automotive, construction, wind, and boating sectors—reveals that for each tonne of EoL composite waste processed in a cement plant, up to 1t of CO 2 emissions can be saved. This is due to the avoidance of waste incineration emissions and the reduction of CO 2 emissions during cement production.

On average, cement co-processing avoids approximately 500kg of CO 2 /t of EoL composites by replacing incineration. Additionally, it reduces cement production emissions by 330kg of CO 2/ t of composites, leading to a combined average saving of 830kg CO 2 /t of waste. The actual savings can vary from 560-1130kg CO 2 , depending on the composition of the composite materials.

The report also points to two key benefits for the cement industry: the reduced need for virgin raw materials by recovering the glass fibre fraction and lower reliance on fossil fuels through the efficient recovery of the resin's energy content.

The industry associations behind the report—including CEMBUREAU, EuCIA, and WindEurope—are calling on EU policymakers to recognise cement co-processing as a recycling process for its mineral fraction. They believe this recognition will accelerate the adoption of co-processing and support the development of a waste collection system for EoL composites, which is essential for advancing other circular technology solutions.

With this in mind, the associations continue to advocate for sustainable recycling solutions and are urging the EU to help build a supply chain to treat EoL composites efficiently.

For more information, a summary of the report is available through EuCIA, with the full report and LCA software files accessible to stakeholders upon request.

