Cembureau reports increase in alternative fuel usage among its members

ICR Newsroom By 14 October 2024

Cembureau, the European cement association, reports that in 2022 it reached an impressive 58 per cnet alternative fuel use among its members, up from 53 per cent in 2021!



“This marks a significant step towards our ambition of 95 per cent alternative fuel use by 2050, with 50 per cent sourced from bio-waste,” said Cembureau.



With 35 to 40 per cent of the sector's CO 2 emissions stemming from fossil fuel combustion, the European cement industry is making tremendous progress in reducing its carbon footprint. “By replacing fossil fuels with alternative fuels sourced from waste, we're turning environmental challenges into opportunities.,“ claimed Cembureau.

Published under